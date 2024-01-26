Fort Pierce hopes new podcast will help it land Brightline station, inform residents

FORT PIERCE — One of the cities vying for the Treasure Coast's lone Brightline station has launched a new way to market itself to the company and its residents: a podcast.

The "Next Stop Fort Pierce" podcast launched its first episode Tuesday and is hosted by city Marketing and Communications Manager Kaitlyn Ballard.

First episode focuses on economic, tourism impacts

First guests are Mayor Linda Hudson, Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County President Pete Tesch and Director of Tourism and Marketing Charlotte Bireley.

The podcast "will delve into the potential positive impacts of having a Brightline train stop within our city limits," according to a news release.

In the first episode, Hudson said, she is "ready for Brightline."

Bringing Brightline to Fort Pierce would be a boon for the local economy, Tesch said.

"It is actually, literally, a vehicle to propel economic development," Tesch said.

It would also open the city to tourism, including from people who already visit the area, and from those who never have before, Bireley said.

"St. Lucie County, two of our biggest markets already for visitors come from Orlando and South Florida, Miami (and) West Palm (Beach), so now you're giving them another transportation option to get here," Bireley said. "In that same vein, you have two major international airports in Orlando and Miami, and all the international visitors are funneling through those airports, in the state of Florida, so the opportunity, in my opinion, to capture more international visitors to the Treasure Coast is going to be enormous."

Two proposals in Fort Pierce supported by city

The city has submitted a $20 million proposal to the railroad company for a Brightline station behind the Sunrise Theatre. It's also on record supporting a separate proposal from Audubon Development for a station at site of King's Landing, a $155 million mixed-use development under construction downtown.

Both proposals promise to cover the full cost of construction and to lease the station to Brightline for a nominal fee of $1 per year.

A rendering looking north of Fort Pierce, of the city's proposed Brightline train station along South Depot Drive near the Sunrise Theatre. The city submitted its proposal Dec. 22, 2023.

Competing proposals

In addition to the two known Fort Pierce locations — which have support from Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County governments — the city of of Stuart and Martin County have submitted a joint bid for a station in downtown Stuart, on land currently used as parking for the county courthouse, adjacent to East Coast Lumber and Supply.

The Stuart station would cost an estimated $60 million, which would be split among the two governments and entities and the railroad. The city and county would contribute $45 million, and the county would donate the land to the city, which would lease it to Brightline for $1 per year.

Two other proposals for a station were submitted by Brightline's Dec. 22 deadline, but few details about them are known.

Fort Pierce continuing to promote itself to company, residents, riders

The Fort Pierce news release promised more "upcoming episodes." Ballard said there is no set schedule, as it is based on guest availability and production constraints.

City public works employees hung Brightline banners on the City Hall parking garage in downtown Fort Pierce on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

It is not the first initiative from Fort Pierce to promote itself as the site of Brightine's seventh station.

In December, the city hung banners on the City Hall parking garage, facing the train tracks, that read "Brightline, your next stop is ... Fort Pierce."

Brightline first announced its search for a Treasure Coast station in either Martin or St. Lucie counties in October. The company has pledged to announce its selection during first quarter of this year.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com and 504-331-0516.

