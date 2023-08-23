Fort Pierce killer of Eril Merius in March 2020 sentenced to life in prison

FORT PIERCE — A 34-year-old Fort Pierce man charged with murder related to a 2020 fatal shooting will serve a life prison term, a judge ordered this month, court records show.

The Aug. 10 sentencing followed a June trial for Jabarie Junior Orelien, of the 700 block of Ixoria Avenue, who was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder with a firearm in the March 5, 2020 shooting death of Eril Merius, 34, of Fort Pierce.

Circuit Judge Steven Levin, who presided over Orelien’s trial, imposed an additional 30-year prison term after jurors also convicted him of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court filings.

Jabarie Junior Orelien

The murder

Fort Pierce police were called to the shooting scene about 7:07 p.m., which occurred near a two-story building on the west side of North 18th Street.

Merius was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute and was pronounced dead there, investigators reported.

He had a single gunshot wound to the middle of his forehead, and an apparent exit wound to the upper left portion of his head.

At the scene, a man approached an officer and pointed to where he thought Orelien lived. Police didn’t find him there, according to arrest reports.

Police learned Merius used the alias of “Fresh” because of how he dressed.

The witness, who said he was playing dominoes in front of a truck on the same lot as Merius, said he heard an argument between Merius and Orelien.

He said Orelien reached in his waistband and pulled out a holster with a firearm.

The witness said Orelien and Merius had problems in the past, but he thought they resolved things.

The witness said Orelien approached Merius and said he "should shoot him.”

Merius said, “Shoot me now.”

According to the witness, Orelien hit Merius with the butt of a handgun. Orelien then stepped back, cocked the weapon and fired two shots, with one hitting Merius in the head.

The witness later identified Orelien from a photo lineup provided by police investigators. He was arrested two days later.

