Fort Pierce man, 31, dead in motorcycle, pickup truck crash south of Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 31-year-old Fort Pierce man died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Oslo Road Wednesday evening, highway officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the collision east of 20th Avenue Southwest in the highway's eastbound lanes just after 5 p.m.

According to FHP crash details, a 2019 black GMC Sierra collided with the gray 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle on Ninth Street Southwest, or Oslo Road, at 10th Court Southwest, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead by first responders.

Just before the crash, investigators reported the truck was traveling westbound in the inside continuous turn lane separating both lanes of travel while the eastbound motorcycle approached 10th Court Southwest in the outside lane.

As the truck passed over both lanes with a left turn south toward 10th Street Southwest, it struck the motorcycle, highway officials said.

The 38-year-old Vero Beach man driving the truck was uninjured and a 35-year-old woman listed in the report as a passenger sustained minor injuries.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter(X) @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

