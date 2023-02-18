Fort Pierce man, 54, shot to death in argument while playing dominoes

FORT PIERCE — A 54-year-old Fort Pierce man was shot to death Friday night in an argument while playing dominoes, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Avenue K, Fort Pierce police said. Officers arriving on the scene found the man suffering from gunshot wounds and took him to an unspecified local hospital, where he died.

Police said the shooting occurred after an altercation between the man and a suspect while the two were playing dominoes. The victim's name was not disclosed, nor did police provide any information about the suspect or an arrest in the case.

Indian River CountyPedestrian struck and killed by freight train on tracks near 12th Street crossing

More:School threat messages on social media investigated at Port St. Lucie High

Treasure Coast:'Attention getter' patrol cars a warning to speedy Treasure Coast drivers

Anyone with information about the shooting can call detectives at (772) 979-1483 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm's underserved communities reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com, 772-409-1429 or follow her on Twitter @gmontesano13. If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fight over dominoes leads to fatal shooting in Fort Pierce