Fort Pierce man, 71, found dead in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE − A 71-year-old man was found dead at The Amvets Post 15 on South U.S. 1, but police reported the death was not ruled a crime.

Luc Noel, of Fort Pierce, was found May 21 at The Amvets Post 15 in the 2000 block of South U.S. 1, according to a police report released Tuesday. The location is on the east side of South U.S. 1, just north of Virginia Avenue.

Noel was in front of a green Dumpster next to a bag of empty metal cans.

Portions of the police report were redacted.

Asked Wednesday about the incident, Larry Croom, police spokesperson, said the incident wasn’t ruled a crime and couldn't immediately provide further information, such as cause of death.

