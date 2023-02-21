FORT PIERCE −A man was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old Fort Pierce man during an argument in a game of dominoes over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

Derick Pinkney, 30, of Fort Pierce was charged with second-degree murder following the shooting Friday night and was booked into St. Lucie County Jail early Saturday, according to court records.

Officers were sent to the 2500 block of Avenue K in response to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. and found the man with what was described as more than one gunshot wound, according to a Fort Pierce Police Department news release.

The man was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

Pinkney was questioned by police at the scene of the shooting where, according to the news release, he "identified himself as the suspect."

Police spokesperson April Lee said the man's identity is being withheld until police contact a family member.

The number of times the man was shot was also withheld because of what Lee said was an ongoing investigation. She said Pinkney was the only expected arrest in the case.

Records show Pinkney remains in St. Lucie County Jail without bail awaiting a first appearance in court.

More:'I saw the gator grab her,' woman says after neighbor dies in alligator incident

More:Officer, device, give inside view of Vero Beach parking, nature of motorists | Opinion

More:Strawberry picking season is almost over. Visit the only U-pick on the Treasure Coast

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fort Pierce man arrested on murder charge in weekend shooting