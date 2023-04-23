Fort Pierce man arrested in one of largest drugs, weapons operations in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE — A 46-year-old Fort Pierce man has been arrested during a drug trafficking investigation that the St. Lucie County sheriff called one of the largest in the past decade.

Conquistador Herbert Ray was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Friday on drug trafficking, drug possession and weapons-related charges after St. Lucie County sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of North 24th Street in Fort Pierce.

Inside the home, detectives found the following:

4,103 grams, or 4 kilos, of cocaine

148 grams of MDMA

12 grams of fentanyl

100 grams of MDPV, or “molly”

220 grams of marijuana

During the search, detectives seized the following:

$245,476 in cash

Toolbox containing gold and silver coins

2020 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack

Mini Draco AK-47

.44 Magnum revolver

9 mm Canik pistol

Ruger 9mm pistol

Maverick 12-gauge shotgun

Smith and Wesson AR-15 rifle

Zastava SKS Rifle

Sheriff Ken Mascara said it was one of the largest operations in the last decade, given the amount of drugs, weapons and cash recovered. The sheriff's department worked with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Port St. Lucie Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to make the arrest.

Ray remained Sunday in the St. Lucie County Jail on $153,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fort Pierce man arrested in one of largest drugs, weapons operations