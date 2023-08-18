Fort Pierce man on death row for 40 years dies awaiting execution in Frances Slater murder

A former Fort Pierce man, sentenced three times to death for the 1982 murder of a Stuart convenience store clerk, died in prison this month after spending 40 years on Florida’s death row, state officials confirmed.

What happened: Alphonso Cave was 64 when he died in custody on Aug. 3, according to Florida Department of Corrections records. He’d been living at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, awaiting execution since Dec. 17, 1982.

Alphonso Cave

In 2020, the Florida Supreme Court denied Cave’s renewed bid to undergo a new sentencing hearing.

The crime: Cave was 23 on April 27, 1982 when he and three other men drove to a Stuart convenience store where 18-year-old Frances Julia Slater was the lone clerk inside, sweeping the floor. Slater was the granddaughter of outboard motor magnate Ralph Evinrude and singer Frances Langford, both deceased.

Cave held Slater at gunpoint and stole $134 from the store.

The murder: Cave and accomplices J.B. “Pig” Parker, Terry Wayne "Bo Gator" Johnson and John Earl Bush abducted Slater, took her to a rural area, where Bush stabbed her in the stomach, and then Parker shot her in the back of the head, according to court records.

J.B. "Pig" Parker is sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years in Circuit Judge William Roby's courtroom Friday, March, 31, 2023, at the Martin County Courthouse in Stuart. Parker is one of four men convicted of the April 2, 1982, murder of Frances Julia Slater, who was kidnapped shortly before midnight while working at a convenience store on U.S. 1 in north Stuart. Slater, of Jensen Beach, was later shot and stabbed off Kanner Highway west of Stuart. Parker was sentenced to death in 1983 after an 8-4 jury vote. In a second sentencing phase in 2000, a different jury favored execution 11-1.

The men dumped Slater’s body on a remote roadway.

The punishment: All four men were convicted of kidnapping, murder and other charges. Bush was executed in 1996.

In March, Parker, 60, who had twice been sentenced to death, was ordered to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. State prosecutors opted not to seek the death penalty a third time after time had ravaged their case and the evidence they could present to a jury.

Terry Wayne Johnson

Johnson, 66, was released from a life prison sentence in 2008 and was under community supervision before being arrested in November 2022 on drug possession charges in St. Lucie County. That case is pending.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Alphonso Cave, sentenced to death in 1982, died in prison Aug. 3.