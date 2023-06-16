Fort Pierce man pled no contest to 2015 burglary charge, record sealed

In September 2015, Brian Barth, who was 19 at the time, and living in Fort Pierce, was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

He pled no contest to that charge and on Jan. 6, 2016, a circuit judge withheld adjudication of guilt in the case and sentenced Barth to two years' probation and 200 hours of community service, which has since been completed.

All records in this case were sealed June 4, 2019 by Circuit Judge Gary Sweet.

