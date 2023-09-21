Fort Pierce man sentenced for double murders at Madison Cay apartments in October 2020

A 23-year-old Fort Pierce man convicted at trial of charges related to the 2020 murders of two people at Madison Cay apartments, will serve two life prison terms, according to court records and police officials.

People involved: Tyriek Jacari Ganious on Monday was sentenced to two life prison terms after a jury this month convicted him of two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm in the Oct. 21, 2020 shooting deaths of Emily Marie Gordon, 25, of Fort Pierce, and Phillip James Simmons Jr., 26, of Jennings in northern Florida.

Emily Marie Gordon

Punishment: Ganious, of the 6700 block of Citrus Park Boulevard, also was ordered to serve an additional 30 years related to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The crime: Fort Pierce police responding to the apartments on North 29th Street around 12:45 a.m. reported finding Gordon and Simmons near the parking lot of the complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both died from their injuries at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

At the scene, police reported spotting several 9mm and .40-caliber cartridge casings. A .380-caliber handgun was near Gordon.

The arrest: When Ganious was jailed Oct. 26, 2020 to face an unrelated weapons charge, he was wearing the “same type of clothing” as the suspect identified in the shootings, according to police officials. He was charged with the fatal shootings Dec. 10, 2021, records show. A jury seated Sept. 12 found Ganious guilty as charged after a four-day trial, court records show.

Tyriek Ganious

Law enforcement reaction: Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney praised the work of officers who conducted the investigation, including lead detective Noah Clark.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of the victims,” Hobley-Burney said in a prepared statement.

