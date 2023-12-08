Fort Pierce pastors planning $60 million complex with church, 3 domes, school and apartments

FORT PIERCE — A family of pastors is moving closer to building a $60 million "tri-dome" multiuse development. The project has long occupied the dreams of a local church.

The family behind Resurrection Life Family Worship Center in Fort Pierce is seeking city approval for Embassy Village, a more than 17-acre complex on Jenkins Road. They plan three connected domes and a 113-unit affordable-housing apartment complex.

Artistic renderings show the planned Embassy Village complex, being developed by Resurrection Life Family Worship Center pastors in Fort Pierce. It could one day include a large worship space, athletics facilities, a K-12 school, businesses, restaurants and apartments.

The 36,000-square-foot domes each would serve a different purpose, said pastor Trevor Banks Sr., who first envisioned the project more than 30 years ago. The planning and approval process has largely been overseen by his wife, Martha Banks, and son, Trevor Banks Jr., both also pastors at the church.

All three pastors are from Fort Pierce.

Three domes in a 'Triple A' concept

The domes would constitute a "Triple A" concept, Banks Sr. said. The first would focus on "atonement," with a sanctuary capacity up to 2,000 people. The second dome, focusing on "academics," would include a K-12 school with its own auditorium. The third dome, focusing on "athletics," would include sports and recreational facilities.

Between the domes, the Bankses plan an event center, business-development hub, restaurant space and a prayer tower.

"This is a different concept. Church, yes, but also ministering to the needs of people," Banks Sr. said.

The first inspirations for such a project came in the 1980s, when Banks Sr. saw a domed church in California.

"That was something that just stayed in my mind," Banks Sr. said.

Then, in a 1992 prayer meeting, he said, someone in the meeting had a vision of a 3,000-seat domed church. An architect in the congregation began working with him on initial designs.

Years later, in 2004, Banks Sr. had his own vision.

"I was told prophetically that we were going to receive a property," Banks Sr. said. He was also told it would take 12 years to get work started.

A scale model of the tri-dome development proposed by Resurrection Life Family Worship center pastors Trevor Banks Sr., Martha Banks and Trevor Banks Jr. More features have been added to plans since the model was build, including an apartment complex.

A property at 1910 S. Jenkins Road became available, but it was out of the church's budget. In 2012, the property went to auction, and the church had the winning bid. However, according to Banks Sr., the church quickly became unable to make a payment, but a deal was reached to lower the price even further, a sign the family of pastors interpreted as divine approval for the project.

Since 2012, the project has changed, including the addition of more features to the structures between the three domes and adding the apartment complex.

Moving through the city approval process

It has also begun moving through the approval process. It got Planning and Zoning Board approval earlier this year, but, Banks Jr. said, there are still a few more levels of city approval, including a site plan, needed.

Still, the pastors expect to begin construction next year, 12 years after the property was purchased.

The project is expected to be funded through donations and affordable-housing grants. In fact, enough money is already in hand to begin the first phase of construction if and when final approval is granted, Banks Jr. said.

Artistic renderings show the proposed 171-unit apartment complex at Embassy Village, a multiuse project being developed by pastors at Resurrection Life Family Worship Center. The stated aim of the apartments is to provide quality affordable housing.

At 1,500-2,000 seats, the church component of the project would be much larger than the sanctuary of the current church, 405 Ixoria Ave. Martha Banks said they currently have about 250 members. The pastors are confident that their congregation will grow, in part due to population growth in the area, but they also foresee other uses for the facility.

The church currently performs mission work in about a dozen countries, and Banks Sr. said many of the individuals it works with could come to Fort Pierce for conferences and training events. It also could be used for non-church performances and events.

"We have some really large plans in terms of entertainment partners that we'd like," Banks Jr. said.

The event center also could be used by outside groups to bring in revenue. Banks Jr. noted that there have been calls for more event-center space in Fort Pierce, and that the existing Havert L. Fenn Center is booked far into the future.

The tri-dome development, if built to current plans, could create 100 full time jobs, according to Banks Jr.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com and 504-331-0516.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: $60 million tri-dome development could be built in St. Lucie County