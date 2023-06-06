Fort Pierce police need help in case in which 57-year-old woman grazed by gunfire

FORT PIERCE − Police are asking for help in a recent shooting in which a woman was grazed by a bullet as she was in her home, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Fort Pierce police about 8:20 p.m. June 3 went to the 2900 block of Avenue L regarding shooting activity, said Larry Croom, police spokesperson. Investigators determined the 57-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet while in her home.

She was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing two juveniles wearing hoodies and dark clothing walking through the yard shortly before the shooting.

No other information was immediately available Tuesday.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 or 772-302-4796 or esaintilien@fppd.org.

Information also can be phoned in to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

