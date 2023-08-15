Fort Pierce quiet around federal courthouse as Trump property manager De Oliveira enters plea

FORT PIERCE − As Carlos De Oliveira, former President Donald Trump’s property manager at Mar-a-Lago and co-defendant in his classified documents case, was arraigned Tuesday in that case, the downtown area was undisturbed and it appeared to be life as usual for those walking around the area.

Former President Donald Trump's codefendant Carlos De Oliveira exits the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, after entering pleas of not guilty to criminal charges in the classified documents case.

De Oliveira is accused of helping Trump conceal boxes of classified documents from investigators after the former president left office. A grand jury indicted De Oliveira last month on four counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and making a false statement. He pleaded not guilty.

A pair of peacocks lingered at the back of the Alto Lee Adams, Sr., U.S. Courthouse in the "secure area," while a scrum of reporters and various law enforcement and security officials assembled at the front.

The 10 a.m. proceeding drew a handful of people to the sidewalk along U.S. 1 in front of the courthouse holding signs toward passing vehicles.

Larry Donald "Donnie" Murrell, Jr., (right) exits the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, after representing Carlos De Oliveira (middle) who entered a plea of not guilty to criminal charges in the classified documents case.

Some motorists honked or shouted words of support, while others expressed messages of negativity as Bob Kunst, 81, stood with a “Lock Biden Up” sign.

Kunst, of Miami Beach, also came to a court appearance last week for Trump, De Oliveira and Waltine "Walt" Nauta, Trump's valet and a third co-defendant in the documents case.

Kunst said he plans to drive to Atlanta in anticipation of the arraignment of Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants following a Georgia grand jury indictment Monday for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

“... I want to be there, I want to make my statement on ‘Lock Biden up,’” Kunst said. “It's a long drive, but I need to be there.”

Kunst, a lifelong registered Democrat, kept track of how many passersby expressed support or disagreed.

Many honked or gave a thumbs up, but not all.

Death investigated: Vincent Patrick Mulhern, 73, found dead in Fort Pierce

Martin County court proceeding: Multi-year sentence imposed in drug, sex-related cases

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-692-8936. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: De Oliveira plea in Fort Pierce federal court draws few demonstrators