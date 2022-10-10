Fort Pierce to reopen utility assistance program Tuesday

Olivia McKelvey, Treasure Coast Newspapers
·1 min read

FORT PIERCE— The city is reopening its utility-assistance program nearly one month after it distributed all its $125,000 in an hour.

Beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, residential customers of Fort Pierce Utilities Authority, Florida Power & Light Co. or any other utility company that provide water, sewer, gas, and/or electricity are eligible to receive up to $250.

The program will close after 200 applications, according to a city news release.

To qualify, residents must be at or below 65% of the area median income. For example, a single person in St. Lucie County can't earn more than $32,565 annually to qualify; a family of four can't earn more than $46,475 annually.

Past programs: Fort Pierce closes utility-bill assistance program, rush of applications in first hour

FPUA: Customers want to sell Fort Pierce Utilities Authority, but lack of will from local leaders shows that's unlikely

Plant relocation: FPUA one step closer to moving wastewater plant off island; Construction to begin in January

To apply, go to https://bit.ly/FPUtilityAssistanceProgram.

For help applying, go to https://bit.ly/3xuEdHs or visit these library branches:

  • Kilmer Library: 101 Melody Lane

  • Zora Neale Hurston Library: 30008 Ave. D

Olivia McKelvey is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach her at olivia.mckelvey@tcpalm.com, 772-521-4380 and on Twitter @olivia_mckelvey.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fort Pierce reopens utility assistance program

