Fort Pierce to reopen utility assistance program Tuesday

FORT PIERCE— The city is reopening its utility-assistance program nearly one month after it distributed all its $125,000 in an hour.

Beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, residential customers of Fort Pierce Utilities Authority, Florida Power & Light Co. or any other utility company that provide water, sewer, gas, and/or electricity are eligible to receive up to $250.

The program will close after 200 applications, according to a city news release.

To qualify, residents must be at or below 65% of the area median income. For example, a single person in St. Lucie County can't earn more than $32,565 annually to qualify; a family of four can't earn more than $46,475 annually.

To apply, go to https://bit.ly/FPUtilityAssistanceProgram.

For help applying, go to https://bit.ly/3xuEdHs or visit these library branches:

Kilmer Library: 101 Melody Lane

Zora Neale Hurston Library: 30008 Ave. D

