Fort Pierce seeking $2 million from state budget for major road project, other projects

FORT PIERCE — The city government here is seeking $2 million in state funding to help pay for a road revitalization project, as the legislative session enters its final days in Tallahassee.

The project is the second phase of the total reconstruction of 13th Street and would include the stretch from Georgia Avenue to Virginia Avenue.

Into the home stretch

Tracking whether projects end up being funded often can be like following a moving target, city officials said, but the process is now in the home stretch.

The Legislature has until March 8 to pass a budget for next fiscal year, which could include the funding Fort Pierce is seeking. The House and Senate are expected to begin final negotiations this week. In conference committees, members will reconcile differences between the budgets passed by the two chambers.

Even if the request makes it into the final budget approved by both chambers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has the ability to veto individual items from the budget.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to the audience during his visit to the Indian River State College Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Fort Pierce. DeSantis presented IRSC with a 4$ million grant during his visit.

What Fort Pierce wants

The road revitalization project is expected to cost $5,793,220, with the city asking for about one- third of that from the state. It would cover the rest of the cost with city funds.

The half-mile section of road would see drainage replacement, roadway and sidewalk reconstruction, sign replacement, signals and added streetlighting, according to the city's state legislative priorities packet.

Fort Pierce City Hall

The project has been in the works for more than a decade, City Engineer Jack Andrews said. The conditions were bad enough then to necessitate designs for revitalization, Andrews said, and they have only deteriorated since.

"We never had funding for it, and so it's continued to deteriorate over the years, and we're really looking forward to getting some money that we can help, with state funding and other funding sources," Andrews said.

The first phase of the project, from Orange Avenue to Avenue E, was done without state funds, Andrews said.

"This is the first time we could see state funding," Andrews said. "This is a little more costly of a section, and we just don't have all of the money to do it. It takes away from too many other things."

Where things stand heading into conference

There are currently two versions of the budget, one passed by the House and one passed by the Senate. Those are the starting points that negotiators from each chamber will have when they enter conference committee meetings.

The Florida Capitol building

Both versions of the budget contain $1 million for the 13th Street project. That number is half of what the city is requesting.

If the $1 million remains in the budget that emerges from the conference committee, and if that budget passes both chambers before the end of session, the approval of DeSantis would be the last hurdle before funding is secured for the project.

More: Gov. DeSantis, state Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly announce $4M to IRSC workforce education

More: New Treasure Coast Food Bank facility could help bring faster, better disaster response

Additional asks

In addition to the appropriations request, Fort Pierce outlined a number of other priorities in its packet. Those include securing funds from for the relocation of the Hutchinson Island wastewater treatment facility and for attracting Brightline to the Sunrise City. The station, however, will be built in Stuart, officials there said Monday.

The packet also voices support for establishing and maintaining local homelessness programs, among other listed priorities.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com and 504-331-0516.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fort Pierce asking for $2 million from Florida state budget