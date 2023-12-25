Fort Pierce woman, 27, dies in single-vehicle car crash on Christmas

FORT PIERCE — A 27-year-old city woman died in a car crash on Christmas morning, police said.

The Fort Pierce woman was driving a Honda sedan northbound close to 8 a.m. in the 2800 block of South U.S. 1 at the intersection with Palm Avenue when she hit a median, then traveled across the southbound lanes and struck two trees, Fort Pierce police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she died from her injuries, the police report said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it is being asked to call Officer Nicholas McWilliams at 772-618-3086.

