Fort Pierce woman guilty of vehicular homicide in death of 10-year-old girl in 2021

FORT PIERCE – A jury Thursday convicted a Fort Pierce woman of vehicular homicide for striking and killing a 10-year-old girl as she was about to board a school bus in 2021.

Arianna Aleja Colon, 25, was also convicted of leaving the scene of an accident with death in the Sept. 23, 2021 incident that killed Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

A jury of three women and three men returned their verdict in just over an hour on Thursday during a trial that began on Tuesday.

Jurors were told the crash occurred about 6:35 a.m. as Colon traveled north in a 2017 Chevy Cruz on Oleander Avenue and struck Yaceny while she crossed Oleander to a school bus, which was stopped in Oleander’s southbound lane.

The bus, which was picking up children for Allapattah Flats K-8 school, was stopped in Oleander’s southbound lane with its stop arm out and lights flashing.

At the time, police said Yaceny’s mother, Marilu Gonzalez and younger brother were sitting in their vehicle at the bus stop when the crash happened.

Surrounded by family and friends after the trial recessed, Gonzalez, 39, of Fort Pierce, teared up as she spoke about her daughter and the pain of her loss.

Speaking in Spanish, which a family friend interpreted, Gonzalez said she’d waited two years and four months “to bring justice because of what happened to my daughter.”

Outside a courtroom at the St. Lucie County Courthouse, Marilu Gonzalez, 39, at right, spoke on Thursday Jan. 25, 2024 about the 2021 death of her 10-year-old daughter Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, who was fatally struck by a car driven by Arianna Colon. A jury had just convicted Colon, 25, of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident with death.

“It’s a deep pain that I would not wish on anyone. It’s something that breaks me down every day,” she said outside a courtroom. “That every moment I remember the very day.”

Colon, 25, of the 2000 block of Oleander Avenue in Fort Pierce, faces a maximum of 45 years in prison when she’s sentenced on March 12.

Previously free on bond, Colon was taken into custody to be held at the St. Lucie County Jail until her sentencing.

What did Colon tell the jury?

When Colon testified Thursday, she said she didn’t know she had hit anything the morning of the crash. She recalled driving on Oleander Avenue and saw lights from a school bus ahead of her, she said.

“I didn't see any kids around the bus and since I didn't see any kids, I thought they were already on the bus and it was about to take off,” Colon said.

She admitted during questioning by her attorney Jerome Stone that she never applied her brakes before she struck Yaceny.

“I didn’t see anything in front of me,” she insisted.

She heard a loud noise, Colon said, and believed she had driven over a pothole.

When she got home and discovered front end damage to her car, She went inside and told her boyfriend. Then she called a friend who worked at an auto shop to ask about getting her car window fixed.

She then began searching the internet for information, she said, knowing the damage was likely not caused from hitting a pothole.

Later that day, she saw reports on the news and social media about a child critically injured from being struck by a car.

She told jurors she panicked.

‘Once I seen that a child had passed away and I knew it was me in the car that hit it, I wanted to die,” she said, her voice breaking. “I couldn’t speak, I was throwing up, I couldn’t move. Words wouldn’t come out when I tried to talk to anyone.”

Several hours after the crash, Colon showed up at the St. Lucie County Jail with her mother to surrender. She was charged Oct. 1, 2021, on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Colon’s mother on Sept. 29, 2021 told police she got a call from Colon, and that Colon “was hysterical saying, ‘mom you’re not going to love me anymore or want to see me anymore. I think I hit someone this morning.”

A memorial for Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, a 10-year-old girl who was killed by a hit and run driver, grows on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, on Oleander Avenue at Skylark Drive in Fort Pierce.

After court, Assistant State Attorney Justin Miller, who prosecuted Colon, said he was grateful for the jury’s verdict.

“It's still a sad day, because it's another day where the Gonzalez family is without Yaceny,” he said. “We're hopeful based on this verdict, that the family can begin the very difficult process of healing from this wound.”

Gonzalez too, thanked Miller for handling their case “personally like it was one of his children.”

“The pain that I’m feeling, I’m very thankful for the hard work he has done,” Gonzalez added. “I'm thankful to the community and for the support when this happened, and I still feel their support to this day.”

As for Colon, Gonzalez said: “In my deep heart, I forgive her because I’m a mother.”

