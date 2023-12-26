Fort Pitt museum closing for maintenance in January

One of the Senator John Heinz History Center family of museums will temporarily close in January.

Officials say the Fort Pitt Museum will close from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1 for exhibition maintenance and updates.

During the closure, museum curators will do tasks such as updating lighting, performing maintenance, cleaning the iconic diorama and installing new objects.

Staff will also be traveling to hands-on historical workshops with the Delaware Tribe of Indians, one of several federally recognized tribes whose homelands include Western Pa.

Visitors can still see the Guyasuta: The Life and Legend of a Seneca Chief exhibit in the few days left before the closure. Children also get free admission through Dec. 31.

