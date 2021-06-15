Fort Plain school bus aide facing more child sexual abuse charges for acts on bus, Montgomery Co. Sheriff says

Jun. 15—FORT PLAIN — A Fort Plain school bus aide is now facing another sexual abuse count as authorities continue to investigate his actions on a Fort Plain school bus.

Thomas Yager, 68, was charged Monday by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office with one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony.

The charge against Yager follows another first-degree sexual abuse count filed against Yager earlier this month by the Gloversville Police Department related to allegations on a Fort Plain school bus there.

Yager worked on a school bus that transported students for out-of-district placements, authorities have said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigation began May 23 when investigators received a sexual abuse complaint from the school district's superintendent's office, officials said.

The allegations were that a bus aide employed by the district was subjecting children under the age of 11 to sexual contact while riding on the bus, officials said.

The same type of complaint was made to Gloversville Police, resulting in the charge there, officials said.

Complaint in-hand, investigators from both agencies reviewed school bus surveillance video, interviewed children and interviewed other school employees and Yager, officials said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office then arrested Yager on its charge Monday.

"The arrest is a direct result of clear/concise video surveillance and the results of interviews conducted," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Yager was arraigned and ordered held on $25,000 bail. He was then returned to the Fulton County Jail, where he continues to be held on the Gloversville charge.

Fort Plain Superintendent John Bishop issued a letter to district parents after Yager's original arrest June 3, indicating that all parents of children who had been identified as riding a bus with Yager had been identified and contacted.

"As always, the safety and security of District students is our main priority," Bishop wrote in the letter then. "The District continues to cooperate with local law enforcement to ensure this matter is handled efficiently and appropriately."

Story continues

Bishop also indicated the district was offering supportive services for students as needed, through each school's counseling department.

Sheriff's officials asked that anyone with additional information contact investigators at 518-853-5536.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond, the Gloversville Police Department and the state police.