Fort Point residents looking for clarity on migrant shelter moving to the neighborhood

Frustration spilled over during a last minute topic added to a fort point neighborhood meeting regarding using 24 Farnsworth Street as a migrant shelter.

“We didn’t elect you. You’re not elected,” shouted one woman.

Most of the ire was aimed at the Governor’s office for what people say is a lack of transparency.

“We elect people they are our voice and in this process they have no voice,” said 16:03-:08/ Brian Curley who is a Fort Point resident

Residents are upset after a decision to house eighty people from migrant families in the office building was made with little or no input from neighbors and that the decision was announced tonight.

Mayor Wu says there has to be as little disruption to neighborhoods as possible.

“We need to make sure we have a full conversation so neighbors understand what the impacts might be,” said Mayor Wu.

But that has not happened says City Councillor Ed Flynn who represents this neighborhood as part of District 2. He says there has been no clarity from the state or the united way which owns the building.

“Residents are looking for answers from the United Way and officials that they haven’t received yet,” said City Councillor Ed Flynn of District 2 which includes the Fort Point neighborhood.

Flynn adds that the building is not appropriate without even enough showers.

“What the plan likely would be is to transport residents from Farnsworth St to one of the YMCA’s that are close by.

Some people did support the idea.

“In my view these people are already here and if we are going to fight we need to maybe fight the Border policy or deal with it in Washington,” said a neighbor.

But residents say the process shut them out and even their elected officials from offering suggestions to make sure this building was safe for neighbors and migrants.

A spokesperson for the governor said a last minute meeting to dialogue with residents about housing migrants here will be held via zoom at 6pm on Friday.

