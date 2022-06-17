Fort Scott police investigating after body found in park

Jun. 17—FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a body was discovered in a public park.

Authorities were called just before 11 a.m. Thursday about a body being found at Gunn Park, according to a statement from Sgt. Bill Downey, public information officer for the Fort Scott Police Department.

First responders located the body in the northern end of the park near the river, Downey said. The person's name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the statement said.

The cause of death is under investigation, Downey said. No further information was released.