Fort Smith 15-year-old boy appears before judge Wednesday in shooting death of store clerk

A 15-year-old boy appeared before a judge in a Sebastian County courtroom Wednesday charged with first-degree murder in the March 24 shooting death of a store clerk who leaves four children behind.

Kemuel Stucki was taken from a juvenile detention facility by sheriff's deputies to the courthouse where he was arraigned Wednesday in the Sebastian County Circuit Court on the murder charge. He also faces a charge of aggravated robbery in a Dec. 12 Barling convenience store robbery.

A video camera caught this image of the person wanted in connection with the shooting death of a store clerk Friday night in Fort Smith at Doug's Eastside Convenience Store.

In Moore's death, he is accused of wearing a disguise when he went into Doug's Eastside Convenience Store and killed Chanell Moore by shooting her when she turned around at the front counter to get cigarettes.

Stucki appeared calm in court and at one point had a grin on his face when he left the courtroom. Stucki wore a navy blue jumpsuit. He did not make eye contact with anyone in the courtroom.

Stucki's bail was set at $1,250,000 cash only.

Her father, Charles Moore, attended the arraignment. Charles Moore is now raising the four young children.

The children of Chanell Moore, from left to right, Jace, 3, Karisma, 5 months, Moriah, 4, and Avery Jr., 4, are pictured here. Chanell who was gunned down in a convenience store Friday, March 24, 2023 in Fort Smith.

Charles Moore appeared solemn at the arraignment, and he broke into tears afterward and declined an interview with reporters shortly after Stucki was taken back to the juvenile detention center Wednesday morning. He left the courthouse surrounded by family members who also looked distraught.

More: Father of slain Fort Smith store clerk asks for prayers for her four children

Chanell Moore, 26, died of a gunshot wound at Doug's Eastside Convenience Corner, 9017 Rogers Ave.

On Thursday, May 4, a tactical team from the Fort Smith police department went to the 9800 block of Mayo Drive where they arrested Stucki at his home. A Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle without a license plate led detectives to the house after an anonymous tip. Evidence at the house was seized during the arrest. On Friday, May 5, police called a news conference to announce Stucki's arrest in connection with Chanell Moore's death.

Story continues

Chanell Moore, 26, was shot and killed during a convenience store robbery in Fort Smith Friday, March 24, 2023 at Doug's Convenience Corner, 9017 Rogers Ave. She leaves behind four children.

Moore, 54, of Greenwood, is now a single granddad raising Avery Jr.,4, Moriah, 4, Jace, 3, and Karisma, 5 months old.

The children do not yet know what happened to their mother, Charles Moore said.

Tasha Cole and Clark Walker contributed to this report for the Times Record

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: 15-year-old boy appears in court on murder charge of store clerk