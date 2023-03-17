Fort Smith homeowner found justified in deadly February shooting

A homeowner who shot an intruder to death on N. 18th Street in February was justified in his actions, Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue ruled Friday.

Jacob Webb was shot about 9 a.m. Feb. 3 by the homeowner, Avelino Jimenez. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In his decision, Shue stated, "I have reviewed the entire investigative file and the autopsy report of Jacob Webb. All digital media has been returned to the Fort Smith Police Department. It is the opinion of this office that the shooting of Jacob Webb by Avelino Jimenez was justified under the laws of the State of Arkansas."

Shue said that his decision was backed by the Arkansas use of deadly force in defense.

Jimenez reported to police that he did not know Webb when Webb broke into his home and was armed with a knife. He told police he had seen Webb earlier in the morning downtown, and then he heard Webb breaking in.

In a police report released Friday by Shue's office, Jimenez told investigators when Webb broke into his home he told him he was going to kill him and then attacked Jimenez with a knife. Jimenez, who had a concealed weapon, a pistol, said he grabbed Webb's arm and the knife fell to the ground. Both then fell to the ground and struggled with Jimenez under Webb.

Jimenez fought to get himself out from under Webb. Jimenez said he feared he would be killed, and he pulled out his Glock pistol. As Webb started to get up, Jimenez shot Webb in the chest, according to the police report released by Shue. Webb fell backward and Jimenez then called 911.

"Jimenez was emotional, visibly upset, and cried when relating to the police what had occurred. He stated that he was sorry that he had been forced to shoot Mr. Webb," according to a police report.

Jimenez, who has a concealed weapon permit, was injured during the altercation, police reported.

Police investigated a crime scene Friday in north Fort Smith where a homeowner said he shot and killed an intruder who had a knife Feb. 3, 2023.

