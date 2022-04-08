Fort Smith job fair highlights opportunities in the River Valley

Vendors will offer employment opportunities and services, like WestArk RSVP offering sign-ups for free tax preparation.

People looking for better opportunities can find connections at the job fair hosted by the Fort Smith Workforce Center.

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the Western Arkansas Workforce Development Center, 616 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Shirley McCutchen, a one-stop operator at the Fort Smith Workforce Center, said she has seen many people come to the center looking for jobs, and several people have found employment at previous events.

Having different businesses at a single location will make it easier for job seekers, McCutchen said, rather than having to go to each individual employer.

“If anyone’s tried to do that, sometimes it can be a little overwhelming,” McCutchen said.

Vendors at the April 11 event include:

Job Corps

Pepper Source

Crawford County Adult Education

Western Arkansas Literacy Council

Penmac Staffing

CDL Academy

PRN Medical Services

WestArk RSVP

Arkansas Rehabilitation Services

Goodwill

Community Services Clearinghouse

Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center

Parking is available on Garrison and Rogers Avenues if the parking lot is full, and people should bring quarters for parking meters.

The event will give job seekers the opportunity to ask questions about available positions and build their networks with agencies and employers, something that was missed during the early stages of the pandemic.

“One-on-one questions are a great thing, and we’re far removed from that, so this is a good way to start,” McCutchen said.

Employers interested in future job fairs can contact McCutchen at 870-416-8566.

