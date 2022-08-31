Fort Smith man charged with murder in woman's death appears in court

A Sebastian County judge appointed a public defender to represent a Fort Smith man who is charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a comforter and drop cloth in Franklin County.

Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, wore an orange jail jumpsuit, handcuffs and a pale blue facemask when he appeared for an arraignment Wednesday morning before Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor. Richardson was the first inmate from the Sebastian County Jail on the docket for arraignments Wednesday morning.

Richardson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tonia Tran Tram, 53, whose body was found south of Interstate 40 along State Highway 186 on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Prosecutors allege she was sexually assaulted and battered. She had been wrapped in a comforter and a drop cloth. The death is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.

When investigators went to a duplex where Richardson had lived with Tram, they found another woman who resembled Tram who had moved in already, according to an affidavit attached to the charge.

More:Neighbor saw homicide suspect carry mattress from victim's duplex

Tram's vehicle with California license plates was found at the duplex in the 1400 block of N. 41 Street in Fort Smith. A bloody mattress was found at a house where Richardson worked.

In the courtroom Wednesday, Richardson told Judge Tabor his family members plan to help him hire an attorney if he could be released from jail to get back to work. Tabor set bail at $500,000, and told Richardson he can hire an attorney later and have his defense case switched over from a public defender to another attorney.

Richardson entered a not guilty plea Wednesday. He was taken back to the jail after the arraignment.

Prosecutors allege Richardson is a habitual offender who has a conviction from 1982 in Fort Smith on a charge of promoting prostitution.

Judge Tabor set the trial date for Jan. 17. Tabor told Richardson he could face a sentence of 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Judge sets trial date for man accused in murder of woman in Arkansas