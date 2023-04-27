Fort Smith man sentenced to 15 years prison in fentanyl and meth distribution case

A Fort Smith man who authorities say had thousands of pills containing the deadly narcotic fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.

Jesus Corral, 40, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service said that in March and April of 2022, a package with about 871 grams of meth, 2,918 pills containing fentanyl analog, and 3,637 fentanyl pills had been intercepted.

Authorities alleged Corral was the intended recipient of the fentanyl pills and meth and that he intended to distribute the narcotics.

Corral was indicted by a grand jury in July and he pleaded guilty in December. According to the release, he will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole.

Judge P.K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearing Wednesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon Still prosecuted the case.

The 12th/21st Judicial Drug Task Force, the Sebastian County Sheriff's deputies and Fort Smith police and the Arkansas National Guard assisted in the case.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: A Fort Smith man was sentenced to 15 years in a meth and fentanyl case