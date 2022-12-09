Fort Smith man sentenced to life in Valentine's day killing

GREENWOOD - A Fort Smith man has been convicted in connection with a 2021 shooting death on Valentine's Day in Hackett.

Jeffery Allen Workman was sentenced in Sebastian County Circuit Court, Greenwood District to life in prison in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett on Plum Street in Hackett. Bashman was shot to death on Feb. 14, 2021.

Workman was convicted Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated residential burglary and battery in the second-degree. Investigators said he beat another person with a baseball bat before shooting Bashman. Multiple shots were fired in the attack, police reported.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's office and Hackett police investigated the case.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith man convicted of first-degree murder faces life