Fort Smith police respond to Friday shooting

Police were called to a shooting in north Fort Smith Friday morning a few blocks from a middle school, spokesman Aric Mitchell reports.

A shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of N. 18 Street, Mitchell reported.

Police did not have information about what happened. The extent of the injuries were not known, Mitchell reported.

The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The shooting was near N. 18 and H Street near Grand Avenue about three blocks east of Darby Middle School.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith police respond to shooting Friday