A person suffered a gunshot injury Tuesday in the 2600 block of N. 41st Street, police report.

"It was a grazed bullet injury, it may have been due to glass breaking, but I'm not sure what specific type of injury. The criminal investigation unit will have more information out soon," police spokesman Aric Mitchell said.

The shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 479-709-5000.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith Police respond to shooting on 41st St