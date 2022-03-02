Fort Smith Police respond to standoff on Armour Avenue

A Fort Smith Police Department vehicle

The Fort Smith Police Department is currently responding to a standoff situation in the 3600 block of Armour Avenue.

Aric Mitchell, the department's public information officer, said the police have barricaded the area off and are "trying to deescalate this individual so we can have a peaceful outcome."

Mitchell said no shots have been fired.

There is a heavy Fort Smith Police presence at a call in the 3600 block of Armour Avenue. Please steer clear of the area until further notice. We will release more information as we are able. pic.twitter.com/rEtiRUHlch — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) March 2, 2022

