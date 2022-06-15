Fort Smith Public Schools announces administrative hires

Fort Smith Public Schools

Fort Smith Public Schools announced this week the following administrative hires:

Amy Manley has been named director of recruitment and retention. She is currently principal of Ramsey Middle School. She previously served as assistant principal at Darby Junior High and director of bands at Kimmons Junior High. She has been with the district for 22 years.

This is a new position funded entirely by Title IIA – Educator Recruitment and Retention. Manley will work with stakeholders to support and expand student achievement and success by aligning the district’s efforts to attract and retain highly skilled, highly talented educators.

Domonique Alexander has been named director of special education. She is currently assistant director of special education at Pulaski County Special School District in Little Rock. She previously served as director of special education at Jacksonville North Pulaski School District in Jacksonville and Marshall County School District in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Taneka Tate has been named assistant director of special education. She is currently principal of Carnall Elementary School. She previously served as assistant principal at Park and Tilles elementary schools, math and literacy/math interventionist at Tilles Elementary, and a teacher at Bonneville Elementary. She has been with the district for 16 years.

Dana Rackley has been named principal of Beard Elementary School. She is currently assistant principal of Beard and Spradling elementary schools. She previously served as an interventionist for the district. She has been with the district for 11 years.

Donna Jones has been named principal of Bonneville Elementary School. She is currently assistant principal of Bonneville and Ballman elementary schools. She previously served as a Title 1 elementary specialist at Euper Lane Elementary and was a lead first grade and kindergarten teacher at Barling Elementary. She has been with the district for 10 years.

Jennie Mathews has been named principal of Carnall Elementary School. She is currently principal of Sutton Elementary School. She previously served as assistant principal at Fairview and Tilles elementary schools. She has been with the district for 16 years.

Clint Gillman has been named principal of Cavanaugh Elementary School. He is currently assistant principal of Sutton Elementary School. He previously served as a teacher at Northside High School. He has been with the district for five years.

JaimeAnn Hopton has been named principal of Sutton Elementary School. She is currently principal of Gibson Elementary School in Woodland, California. She previously served as principal of Sunset Ranch Elementary in Rocklin, California, and has a total of six years experience as a school principal.

Sharla Whitson has been named principal of Woods Elementary School. She is currently principal of Bonneville Elementary. She previously served as assistant principal at Sutton and Fairview elementary schools. She has been with the district for 25 years.

Emilee Moss has been named assistant principal of Darby Middle School. She is currently a social studies teacher and coach at Darby. She previously served at Wichita High School West in Kansas.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith Public Schools announces administrative hires