Fort Smith woman faces second-degree murder charge in death of 2-month-old baby last year

A Fort Smith woman faces a second-degree murder charge in Sequoyah County, Okla. in connection with the death of a 2-month-old baby who died while in her care last year.

An autopsy from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner showed the baby had methamphetamine.

Chelsea Denise Massey, 30, has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge and she is jailed in the Sequoyah County jail on $100,000 bail. Massey was taking care of her friend's baby when the infant stopped breathing at a home in Roland, about 5 miles west of Fort Smith, the charge against her alleges. Massey's friend allegedly had warned her about the dangers of co-sleeping with a baby.

Authorities reported that emergency medical workers were called to a Roland, Ok. home where a 2-month-old baby, identified in the charge as "K.M." was not breathing, and had died from accidental asphyxia. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charge, the baby had methamphetamine exposure, a bocavirus infection, and an unsafe sleeping arrangement in an adult bed.

According to the charge filed in Sequoyah County District Court July 6, on Nov. 28, 2022, Massey's care of the baby involved "conduct that created what a reasonable person would realize was an immediate and extremely high degree of risk of death to another person and which the defendant engaged in with contemptuous and reckless disregard of, and in total indifference to, the life and safety of another, regardless of human life, although it was done without any premeditated design to effect the death of any particular individual."

According to a statement in the probable cause affidavit from a Roland police officer who investigated the charge, meth was a contributing factor in the child's death.

Massey could face an alternate charge of second-degree manslaughter.

If convicted on a second-degree murder charge she faces up to 10 years in prison. If she is convicted on the second-degree manslaughter alternate charge, she would face two to four years in prison.

A court date has been set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 in Sequoyah County, Okla. District Court in Sallisaw.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith woman charged in baby death in Oklahoma