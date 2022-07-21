Fort Stockton man guilty in child porn case

Jul. 20—PECOS — On Tuesday, a federal jury convicted Thomas Scott Perkins, 31, of Fort Stockton on child pornography charges.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents determined through investigation that Perkins was sharing child pornography online. A search warrant was executed at Perkins' residence and multiple hard drive devices were discovered that contained 95,316 images and 1,237 videos of child pornography.

Perkins was found guilty of one count of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography. He is scheduled for sentencing on October 24, 2022 and faces up to 20 years in prison on the distribution count and up to 10 years in prison on each of the possession counts. Perkins has remained in federal custody since his arrest on September 14, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and HSI Special Agent in Charge Frank Burrola, El Paso Division, made the announcement.

HSI, with assistance from the FBI, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Safety, is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Scott V. Greenbaum and Kevin Cayton are prosecuting the case.