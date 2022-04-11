Fort Street reconstruction underway in Port Huron
Construction has started on Fort Street between Quay and Beers in Port Huron.
The $2.2 million roadway reconstruction is expected to be completed in November and will include the removal of the boulevard on Fort Street. Parallel parking spaces will also be replaced with angled-in parking.
The work will also include replacing underground utilities and vacating Bard Street between Fort and Merchant Street.
Fort Street will be closed to traffic during the work.
