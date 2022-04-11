Fort Street reconstruction underway in Port Huron

Construction begins on Fort Street from Quay Street to Beers Street in downtown Port Huron on Monday, April 11, 2022. The project includes water main replacement, sanitary sewer replacement, storm sewer installation and street reconstruction and is estimated to be completed by November.

Construction has started on Fort Street between Quay and Beers in Port Huron.

The $2.2 million roadway reconstruction is expected to be completed in November and will include the removal of the boulevard on Fort Street. Parallel parking spaces will also be replaced with angled-in parking.

The work will also include replacing underground utilities and vacating Bard Street between Fort and Merchant Street.

Fort Street will be closed to traffic during the work.

