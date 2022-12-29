Fort Thompson man charged with burglary, assault after breaking into Chamberlain apartment

Dec. 28—CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — A Fort Thompson, S.D., man was charged after allegedly breaking into a Chamberlain residence and assaulting a man.

On Dec. 4, officers received reports of an assault in progress. The reporting party said someone entered his apartment and was assaulting him. Court documents note that dispatch advised officers that "they could hear an active struggle taking place."

Court documents state that a man entered the apartment and began assaulting the victim unprovoked. When the victim attempted to call 911, the man allegedly took the phone and "threw it across the room" before he continued the assault. The man eventually fled to an adjacent room inside the residence.

Once on scene, officers were able to locate the victim, who was "breathing heavily" and had injuries to his head and arms. An officer who investigated the scene wrote "it appeared as though (the victim) was hit in the face."

The victim stated that he didn't know the man, but believed his name to be 29-year-old Aaron Grass Rope.

According to court documents, the victim's brother lived in the adjacent room and both the brother and the victim had "gotten into a fight a few days before." Court documents state that the victim theorized that this was the reason for the attack and that his brother and Grass Rope "must be trying to get revenge."

Authorities located and detained Grass Rope inside the residence shortly after.

Court documents note that Grass Rope told officers that someone had attempted to kill him, but when questioned could not elaborate further. The responding officer saw "no life-threatening injuries on (Grass Rope)." A knife belonging to Grass Rope was also located, which, according to the victim, had fallen out of Grass Rope's pocket during the struggle.

He was arrested and indicted on three counts of first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony, two counts of simple assault and interference with emergency communication.

Upon conviction, a Class 2 felony carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years imprisonment and up to $50,000 in fines.

Grass Rope has not yet entered a plea.