Fort Totten man accused of stabbing man in Ramsey County, North Dakota

Feb. 26—RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Fort Totten man was charged with Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly stabbing someone around midnight on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Police officers were dispatched to an apartment where they found Louis Lyle Blacklance Jr. pinned to the ground by an unnamed man — the alleged victim, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The unnamed man had multiple stab wounds in his left side and back, the affidavit said. A small steak knife that was consistent with the injuries was located.

The unnamed man declined medical attention. The man said Blacklance and his girlfriend had been in a verbal domestic altercation, so the man intervened, resulting in a physical altercation, the affidavit said.

The man said he had Blacklance pinned to the ground when Blacklance produced the knife and stabbed him approximately six to seven times, the affidavit said.

Blacklance was highly intoxicated at the time, according to the affidavit. He was arrested, medically cleared and confined at the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center.

Blacklance, 23, was granted a $3,000 cash bond after a hearing on Monday morning, Feb. 26. Bond conditions include no alcohol consumption, illegal drug use or contact with the alleged victim.