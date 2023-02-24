Fort Totten man pleads not guilty to multiple counts of gross sexual imposition

Feb. 24—GRAND FORKS — A Fort Totten, North Dakota, man charged with multiple counts of gross sexual imposition this week was arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty.

Gandi Alexis Shaw Sr., 40, is charged with three counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition "force," each of which have a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Shaw also is charged with Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to Altru at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 21, for a sexual assault that allegedly took place overnight.

According to an affidavit in the case, a woman in Altru's emergency room reported that Shaw, who was staying in her home temporarily, had "raped her."

The affidavit said the woman told police Shaw had become upset the previous evening due to a scene from a movie they were watching. Shaw left the residence and returned hours later.

Shaw was allegedly yelling for the woman, who went into the living room to speak to him. He appeared to be intoxicated, the affidavit said.

Shaw allegedly told the woman he slashed her car tire because he was upset, and he would give her money to get it fixed. The woman told Shaw they could talk about it in the morning, and walked him to the guest bedroom where he was staying, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the woman was closing the blinds when Shaw came up behind her and allegedly put his hands around her neck. The woman told police she felt it was "an attempt to strangle her," the affidavit said.

The woman accused Shaw of assaulting her, causing her "excruciating pain," according to the affidavit. When the woman was able to get away from Shaw, she ran to a bathroom on the other side of her home and called 911.

Law enforcement arrived and arrested Shaw on an unrelated warrant.

On Dec. 21, Shaw was interviewed at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. He told police "he was unsure" if he forced the woman onto the bed, the affidavit said.

Shaw allegedly told police he remembered the woman telling him to stop in a variety of ways, but he continued. According to the affidavit, Shaw said "he was unsure if she was serious."

"Shaw said looking back at his actions, he crossed the line and should have stopped," the affidavit said.

Shaw was given a $100,000 appearance bond in January, but he remains in jail.

Shaw's final dispositional conference is scheduled for May 4.