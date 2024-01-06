Fort Totten man will stand trial for gross sexual imposition in February

Jan. 5—GRAND FORKS — A Fort Totten, North Dakota, man is anticipated to stand trial in February for three counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition using force.

The crimes each have a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without parole. Gandi Alexis Shaw Sr., 41, is also charged with Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Shaw is accused of raping and physically assaulting a woman

he was temporarily staying with in December of 2022. He appeared for a final dispositional conference in Grand Forks County court on Thursday, Jan. 4.

His case is scheduled for trial by jury on Feb. 27.