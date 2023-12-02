Fort Towson shooting between man, law officers ends in man's death

FORT TOWSON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were investigating a fatal shooting Saturday that involved a trooper and a Choctaw County deputy at a bar just outside of town.

A release posted by the highway patrol just before 5 p.m. Saturday said the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a disturbance at Tommy's Bar at about 2:10 a.m. the same day.

A deputy and the trooper found someone believed to have been involved in the disturbance in a vehicle parked at the bar when they arrived, a release issued by the highway patrol stated.

That person was armed and was shot when gunfire was exchanged, it stated.

The deputy and trooper began life-saving measures and called for emergency medical services to assist. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the deputy nor trooper were injured, the release stated.

