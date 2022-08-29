Fort Valley man jailed in Christmas Day wreck that prosecutors say killed Macon boy, 6

A Peach County man who was indicted earlier this year on reckless driving and vehicular homicide charges in the death of a 6-year-old Macon boy was jailed Sunday in Bibb County.

The arrest of James Bucky Hammock comes in the wake of his April 26 indictment by a Bibb grand jury and a subsequent special-presentment bench warrant that was issued in early May.

Hammock, 41, was allegedly at the wheel of a speeding 2011 Ford truck that, shortly before noon on Christmas Day, collided with an SUV on Mount Pleasant Church Road.

The crash happened about 2 miles west of Interstate 75’s interchange at Hartley Bridge Road.

Three people in the SUV were hurt, including the 6-year-old boy, Ahmad Hill, who was critically injured.

Hill died four days later on Dec. 29 after he was taken to an Atlanta hospital for treatment.

Hammock was arrested the day of the crash and charged with reckless driving and traveling too fast for conditions.

After the boy’s death, the charges were upgraded to first-degree homicide by vehicle.

Hammock, in a routine hearing in Bibb Superior Court in mid-June, waived a formal arraignment in the case and pleaded not guilty.