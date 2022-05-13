Fort Walton Beach bank robbery suspect arrested with help of residents who provided leads

A suspect was identified within 24 hours of a robbery at Regions Bank Wednesday with the help of residents who provided leads to detectives based on surveillance footage.

Anthony Griffin, 38, of Fort Walton Beach, was arrested at a hotel a day after the robbery on May 11, according to a Fort Walton Beach Police Department news release.

Detectives developed probable cause for his arrest based on leads from the public who viewed surveillance photographs from the bank. He also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for a previous court date unrelated to the robbery.

Officers responded to the Quality Inn on Miracle Strip Parkway Southwest at about 11:14 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers located the person, who reportedly refused to identify himself.

Officers recognized the man as Griffin based on his tattoos and he was placed under arrest for robbery, according to the FWBPD.

The FWBPD thanked the community members who shared the photos and contacted police with leads for their assistance with the investigation.

“Community cooperation and support is often a key to solving crimes and we appreciate the community and media engagement in this case,” the FWBPD said in the release.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information regarding the bank robbery and suspect’s location and actions between the time of the robbery and his apprehension to contact Detective Terence James at tjames@fwb.org or 850-833-9546.

