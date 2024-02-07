Fort Walton Beach High presents 'The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical'

FORT WALTON BEACH — The stage is set for the Fort Walton Beach High School Theater Department to entertain once again with a musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's popular book series called "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," from Feb. 15 to 18.

The story follows a 12-year-old boy who discovers he is a demigod — half human, half-god. Through a journey of his newfound identity, he becomes a suspect in the theft of Zeus' lightning bolt, starting a chain of events to prove his innocence and de-escalate a potential war among the Greek gods.

The Fort Walton Beach High School Theater Department bills the show as "an exciting musical adventure that will delight audiences of all ages" through catchy songs and high-energy choreography.

The February shows act as a "warm-up" before FWBHS Thespian Troupe 4967 represents its district at the Florida State Thespian Festival in March, which was earned after their One Act submission gained a Superior rating in district competition.

More than 8,000 other students from across the state will join them at the festival, which is the world's largest high school theatre festival.

From Feb. 15 to 17, shows begin at 7 p.m. with a Sunday, Feb. 18 matinee at 4 p.m. Performances will be held at the school's auditorium at 400 Hollywood Blvd. S.E.

Tickets for the show are $18 and can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/Fl19830?activity=Preforming%20Arts.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Fort Walton Beach High's first 2024 musical is 'Percy Jackson'