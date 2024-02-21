Fort Walton Beach man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot at Thai Spice, leading police on chase

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man is in jail Tuesday night after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at Thai Spice before leading police on a vehicle chase, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

The police department received a call around noon Tuesday at Thai Spice on US Highway 98.

When a police officer arrived, the man fled in a vehicle, which started a chase.

Fort Walton Beach Police said the man rammed a sheriff’s officer vehicle on Beal Parkway before crashing near Kohl’s and Hardee’s. The officer who was hit is OK, an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed.

(Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Charles Emerson, 38, of Fort Walton Beach, was arrested.

Emerson was then taken into custody by law enforcement, and he was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but there were no significant injuries reported.

A Fort Walton Beach Police Department spokesperson thanked the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the vehicle chase.

Okaloosa County is charging Emerson with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and fleeing and eluding. Fort Walton Beach is still working on what exactly Emerson will be charged with, but they did confirm with News 5 that the charges will be felonies.

The police department is investigating what happened. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

