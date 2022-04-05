Fort Walton Beach man arrested after alleged carjacking, attempting to run victim over

FORT WALTON BEACH — A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after an alleged carjacking in which he tried to run over the victim and later crashed into a light pole.

Elijah Sutton, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with carjacking, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, resisting without violence, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to a Fort Walton Beach Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the CEFCO convenience store at 325 Eglin Parkway Northeast Tuesday after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle. Sutton is believed to have entered the parking lot and forcibly removed the victim from his company vehicle.

He then attempted to run the victim over and struck a parked car and a fuel station where the victim was seeking shelter, according to police.

After trying to strike the victim, Sutton reportedly sped through the parking lot in an attempt to flee the scene, but was stopped when he crashed into a light pole.

Officers found Sutton on the property when they arrived, and he was taken into custody after a short altercation. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Sutton was being held at the Okaloosa County jail without bond on Tuesday, according to jail records.

“Due to the quick response of the Fort Walton Beach Police Department and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a violent felon was taken off the street,” the FWBPD said in the release.

Anyone with any further information on the incident is asked to contact the FWBPD at 850-833-9546 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Fort Walton Beach man arrested in alleged carjacking at gas station