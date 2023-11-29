Fort Walton Beach police holding second community bicycle ride through Kenwood

The route of the 3.5-mile community bicycle ride that will begin at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds.

FORT WALTON BEACH — With an amazing turnout at the inaugural Fort Walton Beach Police Department Community Bike Ride on Nov. 11, the department looks to continue that success on Dec. 9 with another community ride through the Kenwood neighborhood.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. as riders meet at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds for a preview of the Winter Wonderland village. While this is going on, officers will be fitting free helmets for children and adults. This was made possible because of a grant provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Under Florida law, children younger than 16 are required to wear a helmet.

At 9 a.m., the 3.5-mile ride will begin by heading east on Lewis Turner Boulevard. It will travel through the Kenwood neighborhood before heading back to the fairgrounds.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Fort Walton Beach Community Bike Ride returns after great turnout