Fort Walton Beach police holding another a community bike ride Saturday through Kenwood

The route of the January community bicycle ride on Saturday, Jan. 13.

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is hosting another community bicycle ride on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The route will begin and end at Kenwood Elementary School, and riders will travel through the Kenwood neighborhood and near the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course.

At 8:30 a.m., Fort Walton Beach police officers will fit riders with free helmets provided by a Florida Department of Transportation grant. Florida law requires all cyclists and passengers younger than 16 to wear a helmet.

The community bicycle ride will roll off at 9 a.m. and will have a police escort.

