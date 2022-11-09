Fort Walton Beach Police investigating death of woman found early Tuesday

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found early Tuesday morning in Fort Walton Beach.

Officers making a welfare check at 14 First St. NW at about 6:34 a.m. found 45-year-old Catrina Rogers of Fort Walton Beach deceased behind the building.

Related: Niceville woman charged with murder in Saturday domestic violence shooting

More: Homeless man arrested on charge of stabbing hiker who befriended him in Crestview

The department asks that anyone with information regarding this case contact Detective Boucher at 850-833-9546.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Woman's body found Tuesday morning in Fort Walton Beach