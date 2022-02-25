Do you have info? Fort Walton Beach police seeking suspect in robbery at BancorpSouth bank
FORT WALTON BEACH — Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a local bank Thursday.
Fort Walton Beach police responded to a robbery at BancorpSouth Bank on Beal Parkway Northwest at 4:24 p.m., according to a FWBPD news release.
The staff told officers a man entered the business and passed a note to a bank teller that demanded money. The teller reportedly provided the man with an undisclosed amount of money before the suspect left the business in a red four-door sedan.
The investigation is ongoing and police believe assistance from the public will help in solving the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stalls at 850-833-9546.
