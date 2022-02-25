Do you have info? Fort Walton Beach police seeking suspect in robbery at BancorpSouth bank

Fort Walton Beach Police are searching for this red four-door sedan in connection with a bank robbery Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stalls at 850-833-9546.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a local bank Thursday.

Fort Walton Beach police responded to a robbery at BancorpSouth Bank on Beal Parkway Northwest at 4:24 p.m., according to a FWBPD news release.

2021 crime rates: Crime in Fort Walton Beach at lowest in 15 years in 2021, but overdose calls spike

Separate arrest: Alleged armed robber, getaway driver arrested by Fort Walton Beach police

Fort Walton Beach Police are searching for this man in connection with a robbery at BankcorpSouth Bank on Beal Parkway on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stalls at 850-833-9546.

The staff told officers a man entered the business and passed a note to a bank teller that demanded money. The teller reportedly provided the man with an undisclosed amount of money before the suspect left the business in a red four-door sedan.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe assistance from the public will help in solving the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stalls at 850-833-9546.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Fort Walton Beach police investigating robbery at BancorpSouth bank