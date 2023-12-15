Fort Walton Beach rejects Destin's ferry proposal, will consider link to Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH — The City Council on Tuesday decided it's not interested in paying for part of a study to determine the feasibility of a ferry system between Fort Walton Beach and Destin.

But it did authorize city staff to work with the county in studying interest in a ferry between downtown and Okaloosa Island.

Here is what we know.

Destin meeting recap

At the Nov. 6 Destin City Council meeting, Mayor Bobby Wagner proposed that Destin and Fort Walton Beach enter a partnership in which each city would pay $12,786 for a study into the feasibility of a ferry system that could help alleviate traffic on U.S. 98.

The cities together would carry 50% of the study's cost, and Okaloosa County would cover the other 50% to show "good partnership" among those involved.

Wagner, who is also on the Okaloosa County Transportation Advisory Board, said a ferry system also could free up buses in the Emerald Coast Rider fleet and put them to use in Crestview, where a need for public transportation is more prevalent.

With three members of the Destin City Council absent at the meeting, the motion to approve Destin's portion of the study passed in a 4-0 vote.

Private sector solutions

At the Fort Walton Beach meeting, Councilman Travis Smith was the first to voice opposition.

"I don't know why we need to get involved in this," Smith said. "This is a private market thing. If we want to do a memorandum of understanding to let them drop people off at The Landing at the dock there, I'm cool with that. I have zero interest in dedicating any city resources to this monetary wise."

Councilmen Payne Walker and David Schmidt echoed this sentiment. Schmidt said he is interested in beginning a study into a ferry system to take people from The Landing to Okaloosa Island.

"If it's an option, I think that's worth exploring," Councilman Bryce Jeter said.

Schmidt then made a motion to allow city staff to work with Okaloosa County and the Tourist Development Department to explore interest in a ferry service between Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa Island. Councilman John Mead seconded that initial motion.

Further discussion then proceeded.

"I love the idea of having alternative travel means, like the little scooters that people ride around here. Buses, taxis, Ubers. But these are private businesses that fill the needs in the community," Councilman Nic Allegretto said. "I don't necessarily agree that it's our city's government's and our city's taxpayers' wishes to say, 'wouldn't it be cool that we could all pay for a ferry that 30 people may ride in two months.'"

With all council members concluding that interest from the private sector was lacking, they decided the city would not provide any funds for a ferry system.

The decision

Schmidt motioned to allow city staff to work with Okaloosa County officials to bring back a concept that includes the county-owned Okaloosa Island and the Fort Walton Beach Landing as pick-up and drop-off spaces.

The motion was seconded by Councilman Bryce Jeter and passed with a 7-0 vote.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Fort Walton Beach rejects Destin's proposal for a ferry system