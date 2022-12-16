Fort Wayne man sentenced in Van Wert attempted murder case

Dec. 15—VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred in Van Wert County in February pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday.

Brandon Fair entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery.

Judge Martin Burchfield sentenced Fair to six years in prison on each of the assault charges, with those terms to served concurrently, and eight years on the robbery charge that is to be served consecutively to the other counts. Fair will serve a minimum total of 14 years prison.

Fair, 37, of Fort Wayne, was indicted by a Van Wert County grand jury in February on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, felonious assault and aggravated robbery, with Jacob Minnick identified as the alleged victim in each incident.

Another Fort Wayne man, 33-year-old Dashawn Jones, has been charged with complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and felonious assault for allegedly assisting Fair in restraining Minnick for the purpose of causing him physical harm.

A pre-trial hearing for Jones is scheduled for next month.